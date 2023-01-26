Peter Obi made a historical visit to the southern Borno region as part of his presidential campaign tour

Labour Party officials say Peter Obi is the first ever presidential candidate to visit the insurgency-ravaged region

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state received a rousing welcome from the people of the area who came out to catch a glimpse of him

FCT, Abuja - As part of his campaign to become Nigeria's next president, Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), made a surprise visit to Biu Emirate, the southern part of Borno state.

Officials of the LP say Obi is the first Nigerian presidential candidate to visit the insurgency-ravaged region.

Obi interacting with LP deputy national campaign manager, Balami before his departure from southern Borno. Photo credit: @NGLabour

Source: Twitter

and videos posted on social media by LP supporters show there was wild jubilation and disbelief from the southern Borno natives when they saw Obi.

In his speech sent to Legit.ng by the LP media team, Obi promised to alleviate the sufferings and wipe the tears of the southern Borno.

He was quoted as saying:

“I am one of you and feel your plight. I know that you are all hardworking and want to go back to your farms. I am giving you my word that this insecurity issue will be a thing of the past in my administration and I will ensure that my government gives you the best of life.”

Obi was in company of his running mate, Datti Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, LP national chairman, Julius Abure, LP governorship candidate in Borno, Captain Ibrahim Mshelia and the coordinator of the event who is the deputy national campaign manager, Isaac Balami among others.

Also speaking, Captain Mshelia a native of Hawul local government, southern Borno assured the crowd that if he is elected as governor and Obi as president, security will be restored and economic activities of Borno state will improve.

He concluded that as a son of the soil, he will not disappoint the Borno people.

On his part, Balami, who is also the senior special adviser on presidential campaign matters, fundraising and grassroot mobilization to the Labour party national chairman, said he is happy that Nigerians are working hard to enthrone the Obi/Datti mandate.

Balami, a native of Southern Borno said:

“Borno people love Obi and need him. My people have long rejected the politics of religion and ethnicity that our leaders used in the past and are now embracing competence and capacity. You can see that from the surprise visit today.

“Even with the short notice of his visit, the moment he landed and they knew he was in town, they swam to him like bees. Peter Obi is the only presidential candidate that has this messianic aura woven around him and he is the man to beat at the presidential polls.”

