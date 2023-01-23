The former minister of Aviation Osita Chidoka has predicted what might be described as the fate of Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming general election

Chidoka said Atiku might not perform well in the south-south region and the southeast region of the country, noting the votes from the two regions might not have an impact on the election

The PDP chieftain noted further that whoever performs well in the Northwest and Northeast zones, will win the presidency

The former minister of Aviation on Sunday, January 22nd, said the February 25 presidential poll will be determined by votes from the Northwest and the Northeast.

Chidoka, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), disclosed that the votes from the Southeast and the Southeast, may not make much impact on the election.

The PDP chieftain speaks on Atiku's chances in 2023 presidential election

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari, who won elections in 2015 and 2019, did not win in any of the states in the regions.

Osita said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, a southeasterner, took a good decision for pulling out of the PDP, which he said belongs to the region.

Peter Obi may not win the poll, Chidoka said

Chidoka, who spoke on Sunday Politics a Channels Television programme, noted that the Ndigbo had invested so much in the PDP to have been denied the presidential ticket.

According to him, the battle was between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP, adding that Obi may not win the election.

Chiedoka gives reasons why Atiku may lose the two regions

Admitting that his party’s candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar may not do well in the Southeast and the Southsouth, Osita said:

“Buhari has been president without winning those two regions. And that is what is going to happen in the forthcoming election.

“PDP is going to get considering vote in Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Anambra, Imo, Abia. We are going to come second. Whoever does well in the Northwest and Northeast will win the presidential election.

“What will happen is that the APC is talking about this presidency by the virtue of the fact that they have structures and they are in power.”

