Dele Momodu, a veteran journalist and former PDP presidential aspirant, says Atiku Abubakar will emerge the next president of Nigeria

Momodu said Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, does not have the national appeal to woo majority of Nigerian voters in the forthcoming election

The media entrepreneur also dismissed the presidential aspirations of Labour Party's Peter Obi, saying he does not have the required numbers to win

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Dele Momodu, a veteran media practitioner and Director of Strategic Communications, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, says the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar will win the 2023 presidential election.

Edo-born Momodu made the prediction in an article sent to media houses on Monday, January 23.

Despite their differences, Dele Momodu and Bola Tinubu have a personal relationship. Photo credit: @DeleMomodu

Source: Twitter

He said Nigerians will experience real politicking in the coming days that will culminate into an Atiku presidency.

He also dismissed the presidential aspiration of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, stressing that based on the established political history of Nigeria and empirical data, a dominant northern candidate has always won the presidential election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sahara Reporters quoted him as saying:

“The north will not vote a "fake Muslim" in the name of a pretentious and mischievous Muslim/Muslim ticket. The scam is dead on arrival. The northeast will never vote for a number two position when they've been chasing the number one since 1966.

“The northwest will not abandon an Atiku for a Tinubu who's well known for his iron grip on Lagos state since 1999.

“The southwest itself knows it has the most controversial and palpably weakest candidate in this race this time and would humbly and readily accept its fate with equanimity.

“It will also dawn on the southeast that Obi's raving popularity alone cannot carry him across the winning line.”

Atiku reaffirms commitment to restructuring, power devolution

Meanwhile, Atiku has again declared his commitment to restructuring the country, especially devolution of more powers and resources to states.

Vanguard reports that he reiterated his stance on Monday, January 23 at the presidential campaign rally of the PDP held in Yengoa, Bayelsa state capital.

He also promised to end the lingering fuel crisis in the country by building more refineries nationwide.

2023 elections: PDP G-5 governors politically irrelevant, says Nabena

On his part, Yekini Nabena, an APC chieftain has warned the party's leaders having a chummy relationship with the G5 governors of the PDP to retrace their steps.

Nabena, a former deputy spokesman of the APC, says the aggrieved governors from the opposition party are inconsequential.

The Bayelsa-born APC chieftain stated unequivocally that the governors have no major influence on voters ahead of the elections.

Akume's kinsmen defect in droves from APC to PDP, cite oppression as reason

In a related development, the APC in Benue state has suffered a serious setback politically as thousands of its members moved to the PDP recently.

The defection is particularly significant as the defectors are from the same local government with Senator George Akume,.

Akume is a former governor of the state and currently serving as the minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs.

Source: Legit.ng