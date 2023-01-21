Nigerians have been urged to ensure that the opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not return to power in Nigeria.

The Punch reports that the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, called on every eligible Nigerian voter to ensure that they vote right by ensuring the ruling party retains power.

Speaking to a crowd of his supporters at his campaign rally in Jigawa on Saturday, January 21, Tinubu urged residents of the state not to give the PDP a chance to return to power.

Bola Tinubu has asked Nigerians to ensure they vote responsive and responsible leaders into power. Photo: Bola Tinubu

He said that having voted out the “jackals and hyenas” in the PDP administration in 2015, it would be unfortunate for Nigerians to have the opposition back in power.

In a statement issued by Tunde Rahman, the spokesperson for Tinubu, the former Lagos state governor commended the people for doing the courageous task of chasing the opposition away.

His words:

"Do not let them back into power. Like locusts, they will devour everything in their path!

“Instead, vote for the people that have a track record of delivering prosperity to the people. We did it in Lagos and Borno, and with your help, we will do it again for Nigeria. Vote for the people with the vision, the capacity, the competence and the integrity to do what is right.

“Vote for responsive and responsible leadership. Vote for us. Vote for the APC on February 25 and March 11.”

