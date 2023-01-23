Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP chairman, has been projected by a former senator, Segun Baju, as the man who will lead the party to victory in the coming elections

Baju in a recent statement noted that any call for Ayu's resignation at this time is surely a step in the wrong direction

However, the former lawmaker mentioned that after the PDP wins the presidential election on February 25, he will do the needful

It has been stated that Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will lead the party to victory come February 25 election.

This position was put forward in a statement released by a former federal lawmaker, Segun Bamigbetan Baju, from Osun state, Punch reports.

Baju described Ayu as a good leader who the PDP needs now (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party)

Baju who stated that Ayu will do the needful immediately after the PDP wins the presidential election described him as a game changer whose leadership has set in motion a series of actions that will favour the opposition.

In his view, Baju noted that a call for Ayu's resignation is indeed a step in the wrong direction, explaining that it is dangerous to remove a winning team in the midst of a battle.

The former senator, therefore, called on all well-meaning Nigerians to rally around Ayu and the PDP's presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to save the country from the clutch of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A part of his statement read:

“The deft management of the party by Dr Iyorchia Ayu since being elected as chairman in October 2021 has set in motion a chain of reaction that will culminate in the election of the party’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, as Nigerian president in early 2023.

“All party faithful must mobilise across the country as Nigerians are determined to replace the current government that has brought misery and calamity to millions of Nigerians. Since 2015, every economic and social indicator has been, negative and Nigerians have continued to wallow in abject poverty, insecurity, and social disruption to daily life.

“Any call for Dr lyorchia Ayu to step down as chairman is a step in the wrong direction. You do not change a winning team in the midst of a battle. Iyorchia Ayu is set to redeem the PDP and rescue Nigeria from retrogression. Once the PDP Federal government is installed in Abuja 2023, Dr Ayu will do the right thing.”

