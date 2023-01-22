The PDP has responded to allegations made against its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar by indicting Bola Tinubu

The opposition party accused Tinubu of illegal dealings and asked that security agencies arrest him immediately

The accusations comes days after the APC made a similar move by calling for the arrest of the PDP presidential candidate

FCT, Abuja - A world press conference on Sunday, January 22 addressed by the Directorate of Strategic Communications, Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, and attended by a Legit.ng reporter, called for the arrest of Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

The PDP spokespersons called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to immediately arrest and prosecute Tinubu.

Tinubu will need to debunk the serious allegations against his person by the PDP presidential council. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

The spokespersons are Bashorun Dele Momodu; head of the directorate, Paul Ibe; media adviser to Atiku, Daniel Bwala; spokesperson of the council, Phrank Shaibu; special assistant, public communication to Atiku, Charles Aniagwu; spokesperson of the council.;

The following are the nine main accusations of the PDP presidential campaign council.

1. Tinubu has direct ties to drug lords and was used as a conduit pipe to launder their funds. In the unfortunate event of a Bola Tinubu presidency, Nigerians will be plunged into a drug crisis that would make the Colombia situation a child’s play. With easy access to drugs, there will be an increase in violence.

2. As seen in court affidavits sworn to by Dapo Apara, a former Managing Director of Alpha Beta Consulting, Tinubu has continued to corner the finances of the state through this firm.

Apara stated that Tinubu as a sitting governor in 2002, controlled Alpha Beta which was receiving 10 per cent of tax collected on behalf of the state

3. Tinubu has also cornered the finances of Lagos state through several means including land grabbing.

4. Tinubu has continued to brag about how he addressed the ecological problem at the Lagos Bar Beach into an avenue of prosperity through the Eko Atlantic City. But it has since been revealed that he owns a sizeable amount of property at the Eko Atlantic City.

5. Tinubu’s multi-billion naira property on Queen’s Drive, Ikoyi, is among the most valuable properties in the country today. He probably wants to rule from there and relocate Aso Rock to Lagos if he wins.

6. Tinubu’s daughter, Folashade Ojo, imposes levies on traders in Lagos state against extant laws and provisions.

7. Tinubu’s son, Seyi, owns Loatsad Promomedia, the young firm that owns most of the outdoor advertising on the lucrative Victoria Island corridor.

8. Tinubu’s adopted son, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, the transport union kingpin, operates like a mafia boss, extorting money from transporters running into billions monthly.

9. Tinubu’s life, primary and secondary school records, family lineage and even work records remain fraudulent.

2023 elections: Arewa Democratic Watch urges northerners to reject Tinubu

On its part, a pan-northern group, Arewa Democratic Watch (ADW) has called on voters in the region not to vote for Tinubu in next month’s presidential election.

According to the group, Tinubu had in the past demonstrated his disdain for the region, adding that his current efforts to get Arewa votes are hypocritical.

The position of ADW was contained in a statement issued by its national coordinator, Mallam Ali Komo Musa on Wednesday, January 18, in Kaduna.

INEC to Nigerians: 2023 general elections will hold no matter what happens

In a related development, Nigerians have been assured that the 2023 general election will be conducted as scheduled no matter the level of threat.

This was disclosed by the INEC commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

Okoye made this known as the electoral umpire continues to face attacks on its facilities in different locations across the country.

Source: Legit.ng