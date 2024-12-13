Davido Receives Royal Treatment in India, Paid $10m For Royal Wedding Performance: "This Is Huge"
- Davido posted videos of his glamorous welcome with a grand reception for a wedding performance in India, the Asia continent
- The Nigerian singer was reportedly paid a whopping $10 million to perform at the royal wedding
- He arrived in a grand style, cruising on an expensive boat in the Udaipur area of India
Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has been welcomed with a grand reception in India to perform at a royal wedding in the country.
The singer, who was paid $10 million by the royal family and their guests, shared videos of his welcome to the country on his Instagram story.
One of the videos showed he was on an expensive boat in the Udaipur area of the country.
In another clip, an Indian man dressed in the country’s attire played a string and sang songs to welcome the music star alongside other Indians present.
Davido, in an exhilarating mood, received the heartwarming welcome with a mild dance as he made his way into the reception hall.
Netizens reacts to Davido's welcome in India
Social media users have reacted to the grand reception given to the “Fund” singer in India.
Read their reactions below
@pyramidvalley_
My idolo don land
@_hot_waterr
He is the biggest
@eshi_jnr
Biggest artiste in Africa and in the world
@toshi_wigwe
Secure the bag King
@babatundeshosanya
The king of Afrobeats. 001 is the reason
@royaldesmond7
Africa king in India
@son.of.god.001
Go Davido
@Jibby606
Baddest
@_abdul_bassit
Our own 001
@perpetual.felix.71
Idolo wey everybody know
@sophiakate741
My idolo to the world
@davidandrew_50
The Baddest
@norahstainless
001
@this.is.rano1
Afrobeat president 001
@sirgregs
Davido is too freaking hard working. Na the real Dan ta ta what is it. You don go meet those namaste pple again. Soon Dem go dey study you as a course in universities
@biskit_199
Their popcy godfather 001
@Onyinyechi_favour
Davido is the richest celebrity in history
Davido's assurance music video reaches milestone on YouTube
Legit.ng reported that the 'Assurance' music video of the Nigerian singer had reached 100 million views on YouTube
The video had his wife, Chioma, also known as Chef Chi on as he bestowed her with musical praise.
Fans of Davido felicitated with him on the latest achievement with many noting that the love they had for him grew more.
