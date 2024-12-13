Davido posted videos of his glamorous welcome with a grand reception for a wedding performance in India, the Asia continent

The Nigerian singer was reportedly paid a whopping $10 million to perform at the royal wedding

He arrived in a grand style, cruising on an expensive boat in the Udaipur area of India

Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has been welcomed with a grand reception in India to perform at a royal wedding in the country.

The singer, who was paid $10 million by the royal family and their guests, shared videos of his welcome to the country on his Instagram story.

Davido arrives India to perform at a royal wedding ceremony. Credit: Davido

Source: Instagram

One of the videos showed he was on an expensive boat in the Udaipur area of the country.

In another clip, an Indian man dressed in the country’s attire played a string and sang songs to welcome the music star alongside other Indians present.

Davido, in an exhilarating mood, received the heartwarming welcome with a mild dance as he made his way into the reception hall.

See the post below

See the video below

Netizens reacts to Davido's welcome in India

Social media users have reacted to the grand reception given to the “Fund” singer in India.

Read their reactions below

@pyramidvalley_

My idolo don land

@_hot_waterr

He is the biggest

@eshi_jnr

Biggest artiste in Africa and in the world

@toshi_wigwe

Secure the bag King

@babatundeshosanya

The king of Afrobeats. 001 is the reason

@royaldesmond7

Africa king in India

@son.of.god.001

Go Davido

@Jibby606

Baddest

@_abdul_bassit

Our own 001

@perpetual.felix.71

Idolo wey everybody know

@sophiakate741

My idolo to the world

@davidandrew_50

The Baddest

@norahstainless

001

@this.is.rano1

Afrobeat president 001

@sirgregs

Davido is too freaking hard working. Na the real Dan ta ta what is it. You don go meet those namaste pple again. Soon Dem go dey study you as a course in universities

@biskit_199

Their popcy godfather 001

@Onyinyechi_favour

Davido is the richest celebrity in history

Davido's assurance music video reaches milestone on YouTube

Legit.ng reported that the 'Assurance' music video of the Nigerian singer had reached 100 million views on YouTube

The video had his wife, Chioma, also known as Chef Chi on as he bestowed her with musical praise.

Fans of Davido felicitated with him on the latest achievement with many noting that the love they had for him grew more.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng