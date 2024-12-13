Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, mocked Governor Siminialayi Fubara’s handling of the ongoing political crisis in Rivers state.

Akpabio reminded Governor Fubara how independently powerful the legislature is after recognising Martins Amaewhule as the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Akpabio mocked Fubara’s handling of the ongoing political crisis in Rivers state. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS/Sir Sim Fubara/Godswill Akpabio

Source: Facebook

He said every wise governor or President like President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must fashion a way to hold the leadership of the legislature closely, The Nation reports.

He stated this at the public lecture and book launch organised to mark the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike’s birthday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, on Friday, December 13.

Akpabio said he fashioned out ways to work with the Speaker during his tenure as Akwa Ibom state because he knew that the House of Assembly could hurt a governor.

“As a governor, my greatest fear was my House of Assembly. So because of that I never travelled anywhere without my Speaker. Any time I didn’t see him for a day I would send somebody to his house to invite him to come and have lunch with me and I used ideas to look at his face to know whether he was happy with me or not.

“The only place that can hurt a governor is the House of Assembly and no court or democracy can stop that from happening. Any President who wants to survive like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu must hold the speaker and the Senate President very closely the way he is holding us.”

Akpabio shares reason Tinubu appointed Wike as FCT minister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported Akpabio said President Tinubu appointed Wike as the FCT minister because of his performance in Rivers state.

Akpabio said Wike's performance, as a local government chairman, Chief of Staff to the Rivers state government, minister and two-term governor gave him the ministerial appointment.

