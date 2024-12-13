A young Nigerian lady who recently got married has shared a video showing the content of an envelope she was given

According to the lady, she was given the envelope as a gift on the D-day, only to open it and see torn N200 note

Social media users who came across the heartbreaking video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian bride was shocked on her wedding day when she opened the gift presented to her by an unknown guest.

The bride, still reeling from the surprise, shared her disappointment on TikTok, triggering comments from netizens.

Bride receives torn cash on wedding day

Vek2toria posted a video revealing the contents of an envelope she received on her special day.

Instead of the expected monetary gift, she found a torn and tattered N200 note packaged inside the envelope.

"I was going through the envelope people have me during my wedding today. Guess what I saw. No words," she captioned the video.

The bride's shock and disappointment touched social media users, who flooded the comments section with words of encouragement and outrage.

Reactions trail bride's gift on wedding day

Many users on TikTok condemned the guest's insensitive gesture, questioning the motives and values.

@Oma said:

"This money isn't ordinary."

@dyna3 commented:

"On my graduation someone gave me a millipede in an envelope, I'm still traumatised."

@oluwabukolaolaitan said:

"Mine was a knife with a red rope. we didn't even open the gifts early at all cos we already had all that we needed until the home started becoming hot."

@Confidence Celestine said:

"It has been advised that couples should no longer open their wedding gifts by their self in other not to jam what will destroy them."

@LadyBird commented:

"They gave you this kind of money and you’re laughing. hmmm my dear majority of what happens in nollywood are reall."

@Tea added:

"Some village woman gave my mom a wallet with money in to give me for my graduation, till this day I'm always broke."

Groom gifts bride a juicer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a thoughtful Nigerian groom made his beautiful bride smile on their wedding day.

In a touching clip, the bride who was having her makeup session unboxed the gift to reveal a luxurious juicer for homemade drinks.

