Peter Obi has been predicted to win Anambra state in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election scheduled for February

The prediction about Obi's performance at the presidential election was made by Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state

According to Soludo, it is unlikely that Peter Obi will win the presidential poll at the national level in February

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, has backtracked on his earlier claim that Peter Obi cannot and would not win the 2023 presidential election to say that the Labour Party's presidential candidate may win Anambra state.

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today, the governor said while he wishes Peter Obi luck in his ambition to become Nigeria's next president, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) - his party is also in the race.

Governor Soludo has said that Peter Obi may win Anambra state in the 2023 presidential election. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Soludo stated that while it is becoming clear that Peter Obi may clinch the highest votes in Anambra state during the presidential election, it is also important that he (the former governor) is competing with other candidates.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I wish Peter Obi the best of luck. Let him go and compete as others,” “We (APGA) are also competing in the same race.

"We have our own candidate (Peter Umeadi), who is also the son of the soil, coincidentally from Anambra State as well, and he will do his own bit, get his own votes.”

Peter Obi winning in Anambra state

Vanguard reports that Soludo referring to his November 2022 open letter on Peter Obi's performance as governor in Anambra state and his presidential ambition, said he doubts that the LP flag bearer will win at the national level.

He added:

“In that piece, I even considered that Peter Obi might win in Anambra State. I did mention that.”

Finally, top southeast governor speaks on role Nnamdi Kanu can play in 2023 election once he's released

Governor Charles Soludo said that the release of Nnamdi Kanu is critical for a peaceful 2023 general election.

The governor said assured that he will send a formal letter to the Attorney General of the Federation to facilitate Kanu's release.

According to the governor, the IPOB leader needs to be at the table of discussion on how to ensure a peaceful election in the southeast region.

Nnamdi Kanu: Court makes fresh move, slams N50 million damages on police

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the unconditional release of Solomon Onyegbule, one of the supporters of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The court also awarded compensatory and exemplary damages of N50 million to Onyegbule.

A statement by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer to Kanu on Tuesday, December 13, said that the court while delivering its judgement ordered the inspector general of police, Baba Usman, to release the detained IPOB member and tender a public apology to Onyegbule on a national daily.

Source: Legit.ng