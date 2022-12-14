A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the unconditional release of Solomon Onyegbule, one of the supporters of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The court also awarded compensatory and exemplary damages of N50 million to Onyegbule, the Punch reports.

A statement by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer to Kanu on Tuesday, December 13, said that the court while delivering its judgement ordered the inspector general of police, Baba Usman, to release the detained IPOB member and tender a public apology to Onyegbule on a national daily.

Kanu has said that the sit-at-home directive in the southeast was ordered by enemies of the region.

Ejiofor said:

“We shall keep doing everything within our powers to ensure that Umuchineke unlawfully detained in various facilities of the security agencies across the country are released and compensated for their unlawful arrests and detentions.”

Nnamdi Kanu's release following an order by the court

Further speaking on the release of the IPOB leader, Ejiofor said he visited his client at the headquarters of the State Security Services.

Calling for an expedited hearing of the appeal of the judgement of the court ordering Nnamdi Kanu's release, Ejiofor said that his client did not rule out efforts by the authorities to keep him incarcerated.

He also noted that Kanu is however insisting that justice must be done and seen to be done in his case.

Sit-at-home ordered by enemies of southeast

Ejiofor also noted that Kanu explained to him that the purported sit-at-home was ordered by the enemies of the southeast region.

Kanu while commiserating with families and victims of the incessant attacks in the region said criminal agents are responsible for the wanton killings in Igbo land.

He said:

“Onyendu appreciated millions of his followers for not letting him down, particularly on his directive that the purported sit-at-home order, ordered by the known enemies of our land, was never obeyed.

“Onyendu roundly condemned the spate of wanton and mindless killings and destructions carried out by these criminal elements. He deeply commiserates with those who lost their lives and/or their properties during these attacks."

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu takes unbelievable legal action against FG, details emerge

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) approached the Supreme Court over the stay of execution on the judgement discharging him.

This was noted in a fresh appeal filed by the IPOB leader before the apex court on Thursday, November 3.

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to Nnamdi Kanu also confirmed that his client has taken steps to seek redress on the order of the appellate court.

Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB leader discharged, not acquitted, says AGF Malami

The federal government on Thursday, October 13, reacted to the Court of Appeal judgement that quashed the terrorism charge it preferred against Kanu.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, contended that Kanu was merely discharged by the appellate court and not acquitted.

He also said issues that predated Kanu’s rendition from Kenya are yet to be determined by the court, adding that the federal government would exploit the appropriate legal options and also communicate the same to the public.

