Governor Charles Soludo has said that the release of Nnamdi Kanu is critical for a peaceful 2023 general election

The governor said assured that he will send a formal letter to the Attorney General of the Federation to facilitate Kanu's release

According to the governor, the IPOb leader needs to be at the table of discussion on how to ensure a peaceful election in the southeast region

The governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, has reiterated his call for the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra unconditionally.

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today, Soludo affirmed that Kanu would play a significant role in creating a peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the 2023 general election.

Governor Soludo has said that Nnamdi Kanu needs to be released as he can play a great role in the forthcoming election. Photo: Chukwuma Soludo

Promising to solidify his call by sending a former letter to the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, the Anambra state governor said that such a move will make his request official.

The governor also stated that his focus as the number one man in Anambra state is not only to ensure the security of his people but that of the entire southeast region especially with the election drawing near.

His words:

“Our major focus is delivering on our plans of security, not just in Anambra, but the entire Southeast and that is why we are calling for the immediate release of Kanu because he has to be part of the conversation.

“The AGF will receive a formal letter of our request for the release of Kanu in a few days time. It’s about the life and prosperity of the entire southeast. We want peace and transformation to return and we need all the stakeholders around the table.

Bringing more people to discuss Kanu's detention and possible release

The Punch reports that while noting that his team has launched a commission of inquiry into the detention of Kanu who was arrested in Kenya, Soludo said he believes that more stakeholders are needed on the table to find ways to drive conversations around his possible release.

He said:

“We have instituted a commission of inquiry in this conversation, but this is not enough if we do not have critical forces like Kanu around the table for conversation.

“We want the Southeast to participate in this election and we need Kanu. We are saying grant him administrative bail and I am prepared to stand as his surety and to provide him whenever he is required.”

