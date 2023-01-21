Peter Obi has described himself and his running mate Yusuf Ahmed-Datti as corrupt-free Nigerian leaders

The flag bearer of the Labour Party gave the description during his campaign rally in Jos, Plateau state's capital city

According to Obi, like his running mate, he has never stolen any fund which belongs to the Nigerian government

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that he and his running mate, Yusuf Ahmed-Datti have never stolen public funds.

Daily Trust reports that the former governor of Anambra state described himself and his running mate as one of the corrupt-free leaders across the country.

Peter Obi said he and his running mate are corrupt-free. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Considering the level of corruption among public officers in Nigeria, Obi while speaking on Friday, January 20, at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos, the Plateau State capital during his campaign rally said they remain the right people to be elected into office in the next month’s presidential election.

Obi also noted that individuals and groups making attempts at laying allegations against him have only been able to say that he is a stingy person.

He added that no one has been able to pin one corruption allegation or charge against his person.

Promising a corrupt-free administration, the former Anambra state governor assured the people that the country’s resources would be well secured if he is elected as president in the February 2023 election.

He also assured that all resources will be duly utilised for the benefit of the common Nigerian.

