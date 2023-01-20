Peter Obi's chances in next month's presidential polls have been downplayed by human rights activist, Reno Omokri

Omokri who is a strong critic of the Labour Party candidate said the activities of agitators in the southeast pose a great threat to his votes

He further stated that Obi does not stand a chance in the northwest and the southwest where the election will probably be decided

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Reno Omokri, a former special assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi does not stand a chance in next month's presidential polls.

Omokri who is a strong critic of Peter Obi's supporters popularly known as Obidients made his submissions known in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, January 20.

Peter Obi has been tipped by many political pundits as the underdog of the 2023 presidential polls. Photo: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

His tweet reads:

"There is going to be a very low turnout in the Southeast due to the activities of IPOB, ESN, and unknown gunmen.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"That is why I laugh at those who say Obi will win. The Northwest and Southwest will determine this election. Obi is not even in the running. Oya, insult!"

Netizens react to Omokri's tweet

Meanwhile, a couple of comments on his tweet posited that if Obi was not as important as he has always claimed he wouldn't be talking about him.

Reacting to Omokri's tweet, Bamidele Adeleye said:

"The only reason why @renoomokri can't stop talking about @PeterObi is because Obi is important, and there is possibility that he might win the election.

"There are other candidates, but Reno doesn't care about them because they are less important. Don't stop talking Reno."

In a counter tweet, @SulymanHakym, said:

"Sorry to inform you bro your narrative doesn't add up cos Obi is less known in the north. The main reason he keeps mentioning Obi is cos Obi vote will reduce PDP vote in the south-east and that was PDP's major stronghold in the last election."

Source: Legit.ng