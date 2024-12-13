Videos from Davido's live performance at Indian media personality Alkesh Thavrani's wedding have emerged

The DMW label owner, who was reportedly paid ₦17 billion, thrilled the guests with some of his hit songs

The response from the guests as they watch Davido perform live has also stirred comments from Nigerian netizens

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has continued to trend on social media over his presence in Udaipur, India. Fun videos from his live performance at Indian media personality Alkesh Thavrani and his beloved lover, Sheetal Mazda's wedding, have warmed hearts.

Recall that Davido was said to have received $10m (₦17 billion) to perform at the wedding.

Davido thrills Indian wedding guests

A series of videos circulating on social media showed the Nigerian superstar performing some of his hit songs as the guests expressed excitement to see him.

Davido rocked a black outfit and brought his energetic performance to the stage.

Watch video from Davido's performance at Indian wedding:

See another video from Davido's performance

Watch how Davido arrived at the wedding venue

Reactions to Davido's performance at Indian wedding

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the videos, read them below:

MinajNBluntz:

"India loves Davido."

wisdom_18228283:

"Show for backyard."

gideonboss22:

"See as dey dey chop our gbedu abeg if 5ive sa drop na me get track 5 for that album e get wetin I see."

pen_talker:

"nah beer parlor make unah the turn camera well abeg."

Oluwaseun__ayo:

"Delulu $10m for backyard show abi."

Zillionhood:

"The whole world love that man."

Nnamani01854772:

"Billionaire dey perform for Billionaire."

sixgadpapi:

"Many people don’t realize how much foreigners appreciate our unique style of music. They are drawn to the rhythm, tone, and especially the charm of Nigerian Pidgin English in our songs. It’s a sound they find authentic and captivating. Unfortunately, some artists are too focused."

Abdullahi damilola:

"Everyone loves davido."

