Actress Fali Werepe's daughter Omowunmi recently got married and colleagues of the actress were there to support her

In some trending videos on social media, Mama Awero, Madam Saje, Bimbo Thomas, Faithia Williams and a host of others were at the event

They all wore the lemon green aso ebi lace and green gele used by guests for the wedding and many fans congratulated the actress

Veteran Nollywood star Modupe Johnson, better known as Fali Werepe, recently staged a classy wedding ceremony for her daughter Omowunmi Johnson and videos from the ceremony surfaced online.

The actress, who once struggled with her cutleries, was seen in high spirit dancing and making merry at her daughter's ceremony.

Colleagues excited about Fali Werepe's daughter's wedding.. Photo credit@emiraltyafrica

Many of her colleagues including Faithia Williams, Bimbo Thomas, her bestie, Madam Saje, Mama Awero, and a host of others were at the wedding ceremony.

All of them rocked the lemon aso ebi taken by Fali Werepe for her daughter's wedding.

Faithia Williams, Omwumi Ajiboye, Madam Saje dance

In one of the trending videos, Faitha Williams, who lost her father a few months ago, Omowumi Ajiboye, Madam Saje all hit the dance floor.

They showed some leg works and rocked their bodies with different dance moves.

A few people made money rain on Madan Saje before she went back to her seat.

The mother of the bride also showed her appreciation by dancing joyfully at the ceremony.

How fans reacted to Fali Werepe's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the actress and her colleagues at her daughter's wedding. Here are some of the comments below:

@mamatee296:

"God bless your new home."

@chef_ajikeade12:

"Congratulations."

@jikeh_04:

"Your new home is blessed bijahi rosullu lah."

@oluwadam1lare:

"They all dressed up so beautiful and elegant."

@dhbwholesalesenterprices_backu:

"Old mama sha go use napkins wrap purse but why dem dey same WhatsApp group with my grandma nothing anyone can tell me. Beautiful mama."

