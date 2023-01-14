Bola Tinubu, the APC flagbearer in the 2023 election, has met with the organised private sector ahead of his competitors in the 2023 elections

Tinubu presented his economic recovery plan to the private sector under the aegis of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG)

The presidential hopeful noted that insecurity must first be tacked before the economic recovery plan could be achieved

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer in the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, has taken a step ahead of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party.

This is as the presidential hopeful met with the organised private sector under the umbrella of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

Tinubu speaks with organised private sector ahead of Atiku, Obi

This is a new move that other presidential candidates in the 2023 race are yet to make as they all prepare for the February poll.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by the head of Tinubu media office, Tunde Rahman, the former governor of Lagos state itemise his economic recovery plan to the stakeholders during a town hall meeting on Friday, January 13.

According to the statement, Tinubu disclosed that insecurity must first be fought to the bearest minimum before the economic recovery plan could be achieved.

The former governor of Lagos state also emphasised the importance of the private sector to the country's economic recovery while expressing his readiness to partner with the sector if elected as president in the forthcoming poll.

He said:

“My core belief is that the private sector must be the prime driver of economic progress. However, the government establishes the framework within which the private sector must operate. If that framework is sound, the private sector will flourish. If the framework is frail or incomplete, then the private sector will struggle.”

