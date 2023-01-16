The internal crisis rocking the Oyo State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress is far from over

The crisis which started mainly from the emergence of Senator Teslim Folarin, as the governorship candidate of the party in the state, was rekindled over the weekend

The party members are at loggerheads and have refused to come to unity, a few weeks before the 2023 general election

A lot is happening in Nigeria's political space and these events, many experts noted could make or mar the forthcoming polls.

Less than two months to the 2023 general elections, the dust raised by October 2021 wards, local governments and state congresses of the Oyo State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) and the anger that greeted the emergence of Senator Teslim Folarin, as the governorship candidate of the party is yet to settle.

Oyo APC divided over Senator Teslim Folarin's emergence as the party's governorship candidate for the 2023 polls. Photo credit: Senator Teslim Folarin

Source: Facebook

Oyo APC chieftains divided, refuse to work for Folarin

Meanwhile, the chieftains have shown their rejection in their refusal to work for the party's governorship candidate in the forthcoming polls.

The Guardian reported that while some aggrieved leaders and aspirants angrily defected to other parties, those who stayed back are not pretending over their determination not to work for Folarin in the March 11 governorship election.

Aggrieved chieftains gives reason for their action

Despite committing them to the reconciliation committee’s decision, some of them have expressed displeasure at the manner Folarin and his loyalists have been handling the campaign without carrying them along.

Although, some of them confided in The Guardian that they would have left the party, if not for the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the Presidential candidate of the party.

APC chieftains dump gov candidate, declare support for Gov Makinde, Wike's ally

They believe that if Tinubu eventually wins the election, whatever they might have lost in Oyo State could as well be compensated for at the centre.

2023 elections: "God forbid that I return to APC", Ex-Woman Leader slams ruling party

Source: Legit.ng