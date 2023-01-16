A viral gaffe by Bola Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has made its way to a university examination

"A townhall different from bala-blu" was the first question in an examination taken by mass communication students at Nasarawa State University

Social media users passed funny remarks about the nature of the question as well as the exam instruction

A copy of an examination question paper from Nasarawa State University wherein Bola Tinubu's gaffe; "a townhall different from bala-blu" appeared, has caused quite a stir on social media.

The APC presidential candidate made the blunder at a political gathering in Owerri, Imo state, late 2022, while trying to justify his refusal to grace townhall debates.

Tinubu's gaffe appeared in question one. Photo Credit: Kola Sulaimon, Facebook/Obadiah Dei

Source: Getty Images

A copy of the exam paper was shared on Facebook group Rant HQ Extention by Obadia Dei who hilariously described lecturers of the institution as comrades.

"You see Nasarawa state University Lecturers, They're all Comrades," he wrote.

Mass communication students were directed, in question one, to use the gaffe to justify the social judgement theory.

Another funny thing noted by netizens was the exam instruction which pleaded with students to attempt questions in English.

"...Try to use English, please," the bracketed instruction read.

Social media reactions

Abigail Johnson Usoro said:

"Even after graduation, I can comfortably answer question number 2 and 3 without opening any book. but you see number 1? I will leave it for Baba blue."

Okwonna Obumneme said:

"This is very wrong question construction...

"Before you call it a social media trend please, first of all, recognize the author or the speaker to avoid plagiarism. You needed to quote Tinubu in inverted comas.... He is the original creator."

Emma Fred said:

"It's wrong to call it a sarcasm. It's rather an incoherent statement or utterance made by a public figure."

Isaac Benita said:

"This is exactly what One of My lecturer did. We went for a wedding and 5 of us had an accident on Saturday by Monday we had the course and she used us as a exam question."

