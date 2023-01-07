Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate, was on Saturday, January 7, described as Mr. Stingy

The new name was given to Obi in Ondo state on Saturday by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC

According to Tinubu, people in Anambra were in penury while Obi prided himself in saving the state's money

Ondo - The All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as Mr. Stingy.

Tinubu during his presidential campaign rally in Ondo state on Saturday, January 7, claimed that Obi is too stingy to govern Nigeria, because, according to him, during his time in office as governor, the Anambra people went hungry while he was saving money.

Tinubu described Peter Obi as Mr. Stingy (Photo: Tunde Rahman, Peter Obi)

The former Lagos governor, in a statement made available to Legit.ng, alleged that all Obi could do was boast that he saved money when there was hunger in the land

For this reason, Tinubu referring to Obi noted that it is only a heartless governor who holds back money when people went hungry, schools, roads, and clinics went into disrepair, adding that neither the city-dweller nor farmer prospered under him.

Tinubu added:

"In the end, he refused to save the people because he preferred to save money.

"And he claims to be the party of labor. You will have to be laboring under a terrible delusion if you think he will do better for the nation than he did for Anambra state."

Citing what he believes is a major difference between himself and Obi, Tinubu stated that although Lagos is crowded and Anambra has ample space, more people left Obi’s Anambra seeking a better life in Lagos than left Lagos believing Obi had established a blueprint for growth in the southeast state.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians not to entrust their future or that of the country to a stinger leader, but rather give their support to him, describing himself as Mr. Progressive Good Governance.

