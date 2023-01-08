Oil magnate, Arthur Eze, has said the Igbo were better off with Atiku Abubakar as president than any other person

Eze called on his fellow southeasterners to renew the strategic relationship with the north by supporting Atiku in the coming election

The billionaire businessman noted that support for a northern candidate by the southeast will take them a step closer to attaining power in the near future

This is coming weeks after Eze took a swipe at the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying he will not support him

A foremost businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, has thrown his weight behind the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25, 2023 election.

Insisting that a northern presidential candidate is the best for the southeast, the billionaire businessman said the region has more to benefit from supporting and voting for Atiku.

Atiku and his running mate Okowa at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Owerri, Imo state. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Speaking on Friday, January 6, during a solidarity visit to the director general of the Atiku-Okowa campaign in Anambra state, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, Eze described Atiku as an honest man who is committed to the renaissance of Ndi-Igbo, Daily Trust reports.

The oil magnate stated:

“He has demonstrated his huge love and concern for us, Ndi-Igbo, by continuously choosing an Igbo man to be his running mate since 2007 when he picked Senator Ben Ndi Obi; again in 2019 when he picked Peter Obi; and now Ifeanyi Okowa, an Igbo man from Delta State."

Arthur Eze asks southeast to renew alliance with north

Eze noted that Atiku was the only one who agreed to drop his presidential ambition if the ticket was micro-zoned to the southeast, PM News reports.

The businessman added that the southeast has accomplished far more in the country’s politics through its alliance with the north and they must maintain that partnership through Atiku in order to bargain for a Nigerian president of southeast origin.

According to him if the region gives the PDP presidential candidate a chance, he would ensure that a southeasterner succeeds him as president.

Arthur Eze dissociates self from Peter Obi

Recall that Eze, had some weeks ago, said he will not support the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The prominent Igbo leader dropped the bombshell on Saturday, December 24, on the occasion of the 2022 Ofala festival of HRH Igwe (Dr.) Robert Eze, the traditional ruler of Ukpo in Dunukofia local government area of Anambra state.

He added that Obi was not capable of winning the election and that he (Eze) had told him so during a private visit.

Peter Obi reacts to Arthur Eze's statement

In reaction, Obi said Eze's statement about his 2023 presidential bid is his personal opinion which he is entitled to.

Obi speaking to newsmen advised his supporters not to allow such statements to dampen their spirit or make them lose focus.

