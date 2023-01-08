More controversies continue to lace around the nest of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar

The PDP flagbearer has been speculated to be ill following a series of reports and social media trends making the rounds

Meanwhile, his media aid in a viral tweet debunked the rumours stating that his principal will be in London for a meeting with the UK government

An emerging report has revealed that Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is seriously ill and has been flown to the United Kingdom for medical attention.

According to Sahara Reporters in its publication on Sunday, January 8, the Adamawa-born politician was flown to the United Kingdom from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Legit.ng gathered that the details about his ill health were disclosed by a top source in his presidential campaign council.

The source said:

“Atiku is not feeling fine; he is in the hospital receiving treatment.

“That’s why he is not back in Nigeria for the presidential campaign. He was in Dubai but has now left Dubai for London for treatment. He has been flown to the UK for treatment. That is why he is still abroad.”

The situation and cause of ill health are yet to be confirmed, but his whereabouts have sparked a lot of outcry and criticism from opposition supporters and political critics.

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode was one of the top political figures to react to the speculations about Atiku’s alleged ill health.

Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter handle saying:

"Yet again Mr. Privatise Everything fell dangerously ill & ran to Dubai for a "stich it up" procedure. Watch how he walks & you will know what's going on.

"Now he is on his way to the UK to beg British MP's for their support. Must he bend the knee for the Brits too? Truly shameful."

Reacting to reports about Atiku's health status, his spokesperson, Paul Ibe took to Twitter to debunk the claims saying:

"For the avoidance of doubt H.E @atiku, Presidential candidate of the @OfficialPDPNig and former VP of Nigeria, 1999-2007 will be arriving London on Monday, 9th of January for meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday on the invitation of the British Government."

