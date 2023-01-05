Peter Obi's presidential bid continues to get a huge appraisal as the Labour Party is beaming with confidence ahead of polls

The former Anambra state governor's presidential bid has been greeted with a series of high-profile endorsement

Most recently, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo shook the internet when he announced his preference for Peter Obi in his new year's message

As the 2023 presidential elections reached the penultimate month, there have been a series of buzz on who becomes the next President of Nigeria.

Four names have been mapped out as the genuine contenders for the number one administrative seat of the country.

Many political pundits have described Peter Obi has the underdog of the 2023 presidential poll who can create an upset and unseat the incumbent party. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

These names include Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

However, Peter Obi seems to have been the most predominant name on the lips of his counterpart following a series of endorsements he has received heading into next month's election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng in this piece will spotlight some of the high-profile endorsements for Peter Obi.

1. Olusegun Obasanjo's endorsement

On Monday, January 2 ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo in his new year's message endorsed the presidential bid of Peter Obi.

For some, it was a shocker while other political pundits believed Obasanjo’s body language says it all prior to his endorsement of Peter Obi.

Obasanjo's endorsement also sparked a lot of reactions from the opposition parties who had their submissions about the turn of events.

Legit.ng reported that the APC flagbearer through his campaign council described Obasanjo's endorsement of Peter Obi as worthless.

The statement reads partly:

“We make bold to say that our party and candidate, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not lose sleep over Obasanjo’s move, as Obasanjo is notorious for always opposing progressive political forces, as he did against MKO Abiola in 1993.”

Similarly, Atiku's camp also reflected on Obasanjo's endorsement of the Labour Party's candidate.

The Atiku/Okowa campaign council vehemently stated that the ex-President's endorsement of Peter Obi does not reflect the wishes of Nigerians.

2. Edwin Clark's endorsement

Following Obasanjo's endorsement, another prominent elder statesman and leader of the south-south region, Chief Edwin Clark also broke the internet as he announced in a press briefing that he will be rooting for Peter Obi.

As reported by Legit.ng, he said:

“Peter Obi’s commitment to environmental justice to the clean up of the Niger Delta polluted communities is most welcomed, given that even the ongoing Ogoni clean-up has been rather slow.

“His commitment to inclusion of qualified persons from the Niger Delta in the national governance process in the future government if elected into power is very reassuring.”

3. Governor Samuel Ortom's endorsement

The Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has always been an admirer of the Labour Party's presidential candidate.

On several occasions, he has hailed him as one who possesses the qualities of a true leader and unifier of the Nigerian people.

Shortly after ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo's endorsement of the former Anambra state governor, Governor Ortom said:

"Obi possesses the qualities of a leader who will be a true president of this country by guaranteeing justice, equity and fairness for all Nigerians.”

4. Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide

On Monday, November 21, 2022, a report by Punch revealed that the apex socio-cultural group in the southeast, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide endorsed the presidential bid of Peter Obi.

In a statement issued by the national publicity secretary of the group, Dr Alex Ogbonnia said:

“Peter Obi represents Nigerian conscience, moral probity, generational hope, redemption epiphany, and above all, the Igbo collective unconscious.”

5. Afenifere's endorsement

The renowned southwest socio-cultural group, Afenifere in its recent statement that there will be no going back in its decision to support the presidential bid of Peter Obi.

As reported by Legit.ng, the group's national leader, Ayo Adebanjo said:

“We have been fighting for Yoruba interest when many of them were not born. Yoruba don’t cheat. You don’t fight for Yoruba’s interest by cheating others.

“This is just like Atiku Abubakar, who is trying to become the president when a northerner is about to leave office. Is South-East not part of Nigeria.”

Source: Legit.ng