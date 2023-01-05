Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the endorsement of Peter Obi's presidential bid by ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Jagaban as he is fondly called said the ex-president does not have the moral justification to endorse a candidate

He stated this on Thursday, January 5 during his presidential campaign rally in Benin, Edo state capital

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Edo, Benin - Following the endorsement of Peter Obi's presidential bid, the flagbearer of the ruling All Progress Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally revealed his position on the development.

During his visit to Edo state on Thursday, January 5 at the University of Benin Sports Complex, Ugbowo Campus, Tinubu revealed that Obasanjo's endorsement of Peter Obi does not hold water.

Tinubu in 2023 paid a courtesy visit to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo's Ota mansion in Ogun state to solicit his support. Photo: Tinubu Media Office

Source: Twitter

He stated that the ex-president does not have the moral justification to endorse a candidate due to his antecedent as a failure in the past.

Jagaban as he is fondly called reflected on the failure of Obasanjo's administration to deliver electricity to Nigerians despite investing $16 billion.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He accused Obasanjo of frustrating his attempt to help salvage the problem of electricity in the country when he invited Enron Power to help fix Nigeria's electricity crisis.

Tinubu said:

"I brought Enron to solve the electricity problem and help Lagos economy but Obasanjo and PDP frustrated it. They punished me and Lagos people and even began deducting our money."

Tinubu also touched on his old feud with Obasanjo when the allocation of Lagos state was seized by his administration, a move that led him to improvise and created more local government to salvage the sustainability of Lagos state.

He said:

"I created Local Governments in Lagos to accelerate development and create employment for our people but Obasanjo siezed our allocation and punished us for that.

"That was wickedness and such a man said he endorsed a man for you to vote as President. Can you follow such a man? Can Obasanjo recommend a leader for anyone in Nigeria? A man who does not know the way cannot show the way."

Source: Legit.ng