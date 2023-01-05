The Labour Party has rejected claims that former President Olusegun Obasanjo's endorsement of Peter Obi is a pat on the back

Ayo Olorunfemi, the deputy national chairman of the Labour Party, on Wednesday, January 4, said the endorsement was indeed a big deal

Olorunfemi noted that Obasanjo choose Obi because he feels Nigerians' pains and believes only Obi can fix the country

The Labour Party (LP) has hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for supporting Peter Obi, its presidential candidate for the forthcoming election.

During an interview with Channels TV on Wednesday, January 4, the deputy national chairman of the Labour Party, Ayo Olorunfemi, debunked claims that Obasanjo's endorsement of Obi is a mere “pat on the back.”

The Labour Party believes Obasanjo's endorsement of Peter Obi is a big deal (Photo: Femi Fani-Kayode)

Source: Facebook

Olorunfemi stated that like a lot of Nigerians, Obasanjo feels empathy and sympathy for the masses' pains and predicament.

He added that this is why the former Nigerian leader is projecting Obi as the man for the job, who he believes is the best among other candidates.

“He’s telling them right now that ‘you can’t continue to suffer in this manner. You don’t have any reason to suffer in this manner, and therefore, I am giving this guy a clean bill.

“[Obasanjo is saying] ‘I’m giving this guy an endorsement, so that Nigerians will know that [with] the benefit of experience, this person is better than every other candidate, particularly those candidates from the two so-called major political parties."

The LP's deputy national chairman described Obasanjo's position on Obi's presidential bid as a big deal.

He added:

“He’s an important figure, an elder statesman, a nationalist, somebody who has seen it all. He participated in the Civil War. He was the one that handed over power from the military to a civilian in 1979."

2023 elections: Obasanjo, Clark’s Peter Obi endorsement is good news, Buhari's minister opens up

Festus Keyamo (SAN), the spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, has reacted to the endorsement of the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by Olusegun Obasanjo and Edwin Clark.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday, January 3, Keyamo noted that the development has only paved the way for APC's victory.

Keyamo who doubles as the minister of state for labour and employment said that the endorsement means doom for Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the various component that brought the opposition party close to victory in 2019 are breaking ties with it.

Source: Legit.ng