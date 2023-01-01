FCT, Abuja - The Atiku/Okowa campaign organisation has dismissed the endorsement of Peter Obi by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Earlier on Sunday, Obasanjo, in a letter to Nigerians, particularly the youths, declared his support for Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), ahead of the 2023 general election.

Reacting to the endorsement in a statement, Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa campaign organisation said the former president’s stance does not reflect the opinion of Nigerians.

“The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation says the subjective support for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by former President Olusegun Obasanjo is his personal wish which does not reflect the opinion or position of overwhelming majority of Nigerians across the country,” the statement reads.

“While former President Obasanjo is entitled to his personal opinion; as remarkable as it may appear, it remains individualistic and cannot redirect Nigerians from their determination to rally with the more experienced, more proficient and more accepted Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to rescue and rebuild our nation from the APC misrule.

“What is surprising to majority of Nigerians is that in the face of the alarming challenges facing the nation, which requires a tried and tested hand, former President Obasanjo is suggesting a candidate that has not had any experience in governance at the national level.

“In any case, Chief Obasanjo’s opinion cannot sway Nigerians who can easily remember how he endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari, whose administration, he (Obasanjo) now describes as “stressful years for many Nigerians,” during which our nation “moved from frying pan to fire and from mountain top to the valley.”

“Atiku remains the most widely accepted candidate, whose choice is not predicated by sectional, tribal, ethnic or religious sentiments or the endorsement of any individual, high or low, but by record of ability and performance, authentic vision, honesty and character; physical and mental capacity; the very indices set by the former President.”

Source: Legit.ng