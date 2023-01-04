Nigerian politicians have been assured of an improved terrain should Atiku Abubakar become the next president of Nigeria

This assurance was given to the politicians by the Sokoto state's governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Tuesday, January 3

Tambuwal said Atiku has the best strategies to end banditry, fight corruption, and address infrastructural decay across the country

The governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, has assured that the 2023 presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar will bring a change to Nigeria's political terrain.

Vanguard reports that Tambuwal while speaking at the PDP's campaign rally in Binji and Tangaza Local Government Areas of the state on Tuesday, January 3, said that Atiku is the only presidential candidate that can change Nigeria’s political fortune positively.

Tambuwal has assured that Atiku will bring a positive narrative to Nigeria's political terrain. Photo: The Sun

The governor who doubles as the director-general of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council noted that Atiku has designed workable strategies to end banditry, fight corruption, and unemployment, address infrastructural decay and boost the socio-economic life of Nigerians, among other issues.

His words:

“Therefore, we should all give our votes for PDP candidates from the President to the State House of Assembly in order to benefit the best Nigeria of our dreams.

“We should safeguard our Permanent Voter Cards and avoid any person who would use the money to buy our votes for the best of our country’s future."

