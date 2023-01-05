Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo has declared no going back on its support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party

In fact, to further maintain his stand, the Leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Pa Adebanjo said even if the southeast leaders refused to support Peter Obi, his decision is final

Meanwhile, Obi has continued to get major support from notable leaders in the polity, a development which would assist his chances for victory in the forthcoming polls

The Leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has said that for former President Olusegun Obasanjo to throw his weight behind Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, it is a spirit of justice, unity and fairness.

Adebanjo said that even if the entire Igboland refused to accept Obi’s candidacy, the Afenifere and himself would stand by him not because they are right but based on principle, historical and constitutional reason of equity and fairness.

Why I'm not supporting Tinubu, Pa Adebanjo opens up

According to The Guardian newspaper, the leader of Afenifere, who denied insinuations in some quarters that he hated Tinubu and the reason he did not support his candidacy, said:

“I didn’t support Tinubu because it is not the turn of the South-West.”

Pa Adebanjo hails Obasanjo for supporting Peter Obi

As former President Olusegun Obasanjo had already taken the right of the region.

“We have been fighting for Yoruba interest when many of them were not born. Yoruba don’t cheat. You don’t fight for Yoruba’s interest by cheating others.

“This is just like Atiku Abubakar, who is trying to become the president when a northerner is about to leave office. Is South-East not part of Nigeria.”

