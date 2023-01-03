The camp of Labour Party is beaming with confidence ahead of the 2023 presidential election

Its presidential candidate, Peter Obi has been handed a major boost heading into next month's presidential poll

Elder statesman and leader of the Ijaw people in the Niger Delta, Chief Edwin Clark has declared his support for the former Anambra state governor

FCT, Abuja - Less than 72 hours after ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo endorsed the presidential bid of Peter Obi, flagbearer of Labour Party, another prominent elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark has declared for the Anambra state governor.

According to Channels TV, Chief Clark's declaration for Obi was made known in Abuja, the nation's capital at a press briefing on Tuesday, January 3.

Chief Edwin Clark's endorsement becomes the second high-profile declaration for Peter Obi's presidential bid. Photo: Chief Edwin Clark, Mr Peter Obi

He stated that the former Anambra state governor had the traits of a leader and that his candidacy is what Nigeria needs to transform and get out of its current predicament.

The highly revered elder statesman stated that Obi embodies the traits of a good leader, one he had displayed while leading the people of Anambra as governor for eight years.

He, however, urged the Labour Party presidential candidate to put an end to the injustices meted out on the people of the Niger Delta as well as to put an end to the environmental pollution of the region.

According to Vanguard, the elder statesman was quoted saying:

“Peter Obi’s commitment to environmental justice to the clean up of the Niger Delta polluted communities is most welcomed, given that even the ongoing Ogoni clean-up has been rather slow.

“His commitment to inclusion of qualified persons from the Niger Delta in the national governance process in the future government if elected into power is very reassuring.”

Chief Edwin Clark's endorsement becomes the second high-profile endorsement for any presidential candidate both of which are for Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

