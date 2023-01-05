The youths under the aegis of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals’ Council are not happy with former President Olusegun Obasanjo

While reacting to the recent endorsement of Peter Obi by Obasanjo, they noted that the elder statesman cannot decide for them who should govern them

They noted that the APC flagbearer, Asiwaju Bolas Tinubu is loved by the youths and is in no way threatened by such a move

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, cannot tell us who to vote for in February, youths have said.

The youth, who converged on Abeokuta, Ogun State, for a National Summit, said Obasanjo’s endorsement of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is personal, The Nation reported.

APC youths blasts Obasanjo

National Director-General of All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals’ Council, Seyi Bamigbade, said democracy has gone beyond one person determining who becomes leader.

Bamigbade said:

“What matters is acceptability among Nigerians, and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu enjoys this among youths.

“You should not be distracted by the antics of a former president… You know in whose hand your future is better protected and secured.

“Do not be misled… Rather, let your eye be on the ball, towards taking a strategic action targeted at securing your future.

“APC has an enviable record … which President Muhammadu Buhari has entrenched, a legacy Tinubu will continue with.”

Further attacks on Obasanjo

National President of Concerned Youths Electoral Credibility (CYEC), Paul Chinonso, said Obasanjo’s action falls short of a statesman, insisting youths will vote Asiwaju Tinubu next month.

2023 presidency: PDP laments as Edwin Clark, Ortom endorse Peter Obi

The Peoples Democratic Party has said that the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, by an elder statesman, and leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Chief Edwin Clark, on Tuesday has further confirmed that the party must reconcile with the five aggrieved governors.

The party’s deputy national publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said this while reacting to the endorsement by Clark.

He said,

“The endorsement of Peter Obi by Chief Edwin Clark is a confirmation of the strength of the impact that Peter Obi is making with his presidential bid. It is a confirmation that we might be heading to what we call political Armageddon of some sort.”

Ooni of Ife gives Peter Obi 1 strong message as he leads him on tour of his palace, video emerges

Meanwhile, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Babatunde Ogunwusi Ojaja II has said that the Igbo and the Yoruba people enjoy strong bonds together.

Speaking while leading the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and some of his team on a tour of his palace, the Ooni said that the Igbos and the Yorubas do not want to destroy each other as widely claimed.

Also speaking, Obi urged the people who were crowded at the palace of the Ooni to ensure that they use their votes wisely. He told them not to vote for any candidate because of their religious or ethnic alignment or love for the party.

