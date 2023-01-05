While some are cool with it, other residents in Kano state have expressed their opinion on Bola Tinubu campaign policies

Most residents are of the opinion that the plan laid out by the former governor of Lagos state for Kano is a great one and should be welcomed

Meanwhile, Tinubu at the Kano rally on Wednesday was greeted by a mammoth crowd as they expressed their support for his ambition ahead of the polls

Some residents of Kano State – the commercial hub of Northern Nigeria, have reacted to the promise by the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu had promised to revive dying industries in the state and help resolve the problem of street children known as Almajiri, if elected president in February’s presidential election.

Tinubu makes fresh promises in Kano state. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu's promise

He stated this on Tuesday in Kano, January 3rd, in a Town Hall Meeting with Muslim leaders and clerics from the seven states of the North-west region in a chain of activities flagging off his campaign in the North West region.

The former Lagos governor said it is disheartening that Kano is no longer the manufacturing hub it used to be and promised to help revive industries in the state if voted as the president.

On Wednesday, January 4, during the campaign rally at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Tinubu, apparently overwhelmed by the thousands of APC supporters who filled up the 18,000 seats capacity stadium, thanked the people of Kano for the massive turnout and solidarity.

Residents react

Meanwhile, some residents who spoke to Premium Times expressed mixed reactions over Tinubu’s pledges.

While some residents said they were hopeful that Tínubu would solve the problems bedeviling the city, others dismissed the promises as the usual political statement meant to lure voters.

Tinubu's pledges are a great task, a teacher noted

A teacher, Aliyu Shehu, from Tarauni Local Government Area, said the pledges made are a great task but surmountable if the presidential candidate means what he said.

On the reviving dying Industries in Kano, Mr Shehu, said there are several proposals and researches carried out by successive governments, and the present Kano government and independent groups, like the Kano State turnaround project, KanoInvest, Nigerian Union of Textile and Garment Workers, have recommended in their research on how to revive the industries, and that the incoming administration needs to act upon that.

“Critical to achieving this task, the presidential candidate of the APC (if elected) should ensure the speedy completion of the Ajakuta-Kaduna-kano gas pipeline and the AKK Gas project.

“As for the almajiri system of education, efforts to address the problem failed because the very key players – the teachers and the traditional rulers – were not allowed to lead because politicians hijacked the initiative for their benefit.

“The schools were left in ruins, there was nothing on the ground as formal remuneration for the teachers and there was no provision for vocational training. Street begging by the Almajiri can only be curtailed if an alternative source of income is provided for the teachers and upkeep of the schools, Mr Shehu said.

Teacher reacts

Also, a teacher from the Islamic school in Tudun Yola quarters in Gwale Local Government Area, Rabiu Salisu, said many voters including himself have made mistakes in the previous elections by believing that a particular presidential candidate can address the problems of Nigeria.

“All I do now is pray for the right person to take charge of the country, irrespective of political part. For me, anyone who will come and protects our religion, provide security, safeguard the country, and prevent the killings may Allah give him the mantle of Nigerian leadership.

“The promise made by the APC Presidential candidate is a good thing, if such a promise will be delivered. Anyone who can address the Almajiri problems and address the poverty among the households and the Almajiri teachers would be a welcome development, Mr Salisu said.

I don't believe in empty promises, Another resident opined

Abdullahi Kausi, a resident of Fagge Local Government, said he no longer believes such empty promises from politicians because the issue of addressing Almajiri challenges has been at stake since 1999.

Mr Kausi said northern governors are reluctant to address the problem, he said it’s unfortunate that they are the same people around the presidential candidate.

“Since 1999, none of the northern governors has succeeded in addressing the problem. The northern governors have to come up with a law that applies to all the regions to address the problem, but a president can’t do it without the support of the governors, who are unfortunately, not ready to address the problem.

“Also, I don’t believe these comments from the APC presidential candidate. He is just a desperate politician who wants to be president. He is just making a political statement. I don’t believe him, let’s wait and see his first tenure if elected, that will tell us who he is and whether he deserves our vote from the north again,” Mr Kausi said.

