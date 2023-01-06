Prominent chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress on Friday, January 6, stormed Abuja to support the Jagaban

This is as some governors, party leaders and ministers attended a meeting with the youths in Abuja

In the buildup of the 2023 elections, Bola Tinubu who was the reason for the gathering confirmed the development through a post shared on his Facebook page

On Friday, January 6th, some prominent chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) attended a town hall meeting with some youths, a few weeks before the 2023 general elections.

Legit.ng reported that the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was the sole reason for the meeting, confirmed the report through a post he shared on his Facebook page and sighted by and sighted by Legit.ng on Friday night, January 6th.

Tinubu meets with youths in Abuja. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The former governor of Lagos state confirming the report wrote:

"Today, I met with yet more youthful and energetic Nigerians to discuss my progressive agenda for renewed hope in Nigeria. I assured them that young people will play an important role in my administration and encouraged them to join me as we create a Nigeria that works for all."

#RenewedHope23

The meeting, held at the Chida Conference Hall in Abuja, was hosted by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, who is also the National Youth coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

List of top APC chieftains present at the meeting

The former governor of Lagos State was accompanied by some top chieftains of the ruling party to the event.

Check out the list;

1. Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state

Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi state who is a strong supporter of APC flagbearer was present at the meeting held in Abuja today.

Bello had on Friday described the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a political general.

He had promised to deliver the state to Tinubu and the ruling party in next month's election.

2. Governor Abdullahi Ganduje

The governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje is a strong ally of the APC flagbearer and does not mince words with his support for Bola Tinubu.

In every outing, Ganduje is always there to back Tinubu even as he has assured the former governor of Lagos state a hundred percent votes of the Kano people.

3. Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong

The Director-General of the APC PCC and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong was also present at the event to support Bola Tinubu.

4. Former Governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole

It is respected of him to be present at every APC outing due to his assigned role.

Adams Oshiomhole, the former governor of Edo State and former national APC chairman, but now the Deputy Director General of the APC PCC, is present at teh event on Friday.

5. Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare

The list is surely not complete without the mention of the youths and sports minister, Sunday Dare.

He was among those who attended the meeting with the APC flagbearer and chieftains in Abuja on Friday night.

6. Dimeji Bankole

Dimeji Bankole, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives who has kept sealed lips on his aspiration, was also among the top chieftains present at the meeting in Abuja.

7. APC national women leader Dr Betta Edu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national women leader, Dr Betta Edu, on Friday, January 6th was not left out ion the list of top chieftains who had a great time speaking with the youths and encouraging them never to give up on the nation even as they clamour for a changed narrative.

Others;

Meanwhile, other chieftains and strong supporters of the APC flagbearer were present at the meeting on Friday night.

In the build-up of the 2023 general elections, the ruling party is not leaving any stone unturned t to ensure it records a landslide victory in the state and national level polls.

Source: Legit.ng