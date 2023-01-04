The campaign train of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, stormed the commercial city of Kano on Wednesday, January 4

Roads that lead to Sani Abacha stadium from the government house were filled with the people of the state, who have come out in masses to support the ambition of the APC flagbearer

Despite criticism against him, the mammoth crowd that attended Tinubu's rally in Kano is a mouth opening

Kano state - Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently making a strong wave at Nigeria's centre of commerce.

The campaign train of the presidential hopeful stormed the ancient city of Kano on Wednesday, January 4 and was welcomed by a mammoth crowd.

What you need to know about Tinubu's campaign in Kano in 2023

Roads that lead to the Sani Abacha stadium, where the campaign rally was taking place from the Kano state government house shut. Thousand of people in the state took to the streets to register their support for the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu.

A video of the campaign that got to social media showed a massive crowd singing the praise of the former governor of Lagos state.

Tinubu had earlier met with Islamic leaders of the northwest in Kano on Tuesday, where he promised to be fair and just to every Nigerian if elected as president.

He also promised to tackle Nigeria's problem as soon as he gets to office if Nigerians elect him in the February presidential election.

The two-term governor of Lagos state then urged the religious leaders to continue to preach peace and harmony rather than division in the country.

In a similar vein, Tinubu will be contesting against Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state in the 2023 election.

See the video below:

