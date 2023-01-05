The governor of Nasarawa state, Governor Abdullahi Sule, on Thursday, January 5, said that all governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are in full support of Bola Tinubu's candidacy for president in 2023.

Daily Trust reports that the governor while meeting with Nasarawa state's party officials at the Government House in Lafia debunked the claim that 11 Northern APC governors were secretly meeting with Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His words:

“These lies are coming from mainly two categories of people. One is the opposition that is doing everything possible to distract us because nobody wants Asiwaju to win this election more than the APC governors from the North.

"The reason is when the APC governors from the North realized that we were trying to retain the position in the North, the APC governors rose to the occasion and said no, this position has to go to the South in order for us to be respected as people who believe in Nigeria."

A southern candidate should succeed President Buhari

Sule further describing the claim as untrue and the antics of the opposition and those he referred to as parasites in the government said all the governors are supporting Tinubu because they know that a southern should succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

He added:

“After Baba (President Muhammadu Buhari) holds this office for eight years with the help of the South, if today we say we still want to hold on to the position, the world will not respect Northerners.

"And that was our only reason. And not everybody was with us on this page but God so kind, we had a President who listens and he listened to us and of course we succeeded and Asiwaju takes the position.”

Source: Legit.ng