The presidential flagbearer of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Kano rally made a fresh vow to Nigerians

This is as the former governor of Lagos state assured the electorates they will not be forgotten if he emerged as Nigeria's next president

Tinubu gave this assurance and urged Nigerians not to vote for the opposition PDP, noting Atiku Abubakar cannot be trusted with such power as he lacks integrity

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, pledged on Wednesday, January 4, that he is ready to serve Nigeria with all his heart and strength if he eventually emerges president in the forthcoming general election.

Tinubu who continued his nationwide campaign rally in Kano urged the people of the state to vote for him in the presidential poll billed to hold next month, Leadership reported.

At the Kano APC rally, Tinubu reveals his major plan for Nigerians. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu reveals 1 major thing he will do for Nigerians

Speaking at the Sani Abacha Stadium during the APC North West presidential campaign in Kano, the former Lagos governor said what he saw in terms of crowds in Kano is highly unprecedented.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I am only here in Kano to dance and I will give peace and harmony and I will serve Nigeria,” Tinubu stated, saying he has no words to thank the governors of the region, especially Ganduje who is the host governor.

Presidency: Why 2023 election will not produce leaders with fresh ideas, Tinubu's Kinsman reveals

As each day that passes by makes Nigerians get closer to the February presidential election, many stakeholders have been giving their opinions on the presidential candidates for the election.

Aare Afe Babalola, the founder of the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), has said that none of the presidential candidates in the 2023 election will bring fresh ideas except the Nigeria constitution is reviewed.

The elder statesman did not leave out his kinsman, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), one of the leading presidential candidates in the next month's poll.

Surprise springs as mammoth crowd storm Tinubu's campaign in Kano, video emerges

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently making a strong wave at Nigeria's centre of commerce.

The campaign train of the presidential hopeful stormed the ancient city of Kano on Wednesday, January 4 and was welcomed by a mammoth crowd.

Roads that lead to the Sani Abacha stadium, where the campaign rally was taking place from the Kano state government house shut. Thousand of people in the state took to the streets to register their support for the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng