Nigeria's ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken its presidential campaign to Knao state

Interestingly, while canvassing for votes, the APC flagbearer decided to wade into the PDP crisis, tackling Atiku Abubakar, PDP flagbearer

Tinubu at the rally noted that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state was right in his claim that Atiku lacks integrity

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu continued his nationwide campaign rally in Kano on Wednesday, January 4th, urging the people of the state to vote him in next month’s presidential election.

Tinubu who had been in Kano since midnight of Monday, January 2nd, where he met with Muslim leaders from the North-West in a town hall meeting on Tuesday, January 3rd, said he has what it takes to continue the developmental strides started by President Muhammadu Buhari after the 16 inglorious years of the Peoples Democratic Party in power.

Tinubu lampoons Atiku in Kano APC rally, Wike in the mix. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu asks Kano to vote for APC and snub Atiku, others

However, in his prepared text, he told Kano State people not to be deceived by allowing the PDP return to power under any guise as, according to him, it would be a return to maladministration in all areas.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He accused the PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar of not having anything to offer after being part of the PDP administration that plundered Nigeria’s wealth as vice president, a statement signed by Tinubu Media Office, Tunde Rahman, on Wednesday, January 4 and sent to Legit.ng confirmed.

Tinubu blasts Atiku, says Wike was right all along

According to the APC flagbearer, River State Governor Nyesom Wike was right after all when he declared that Atiku had no integrity.

He accused Atiku of establishing a university too expensive for Nigerians to attend while in office as Vice President.

Tinubu said he has continued to refute the lies concerning his health by his continuous participation in the campaigns, the most rigorous of all the political parties.

Tinubu said:

“We can make Nigeria better, safer, and more prosperous. We can educate our youth, feed our people and put an end to fear. We can do these things. We can move you forward.

“But the others cannot. They want to hold you back so that only they can move forward. They offer nothing but fake promises and easy answers that hold no water. All they can show you is how to hate your fellow Nigerian and reject your neighbour.

“But they cannot show you how to protect our society, feed our people, provide jobs and care for those in true need of help.

“Neither he nor his party can keep their promise. Tell me how will they keep their promise to the nation. No wonder, their party is in tatters! Governor Wike was right when he talked about a lack of integrity, saying “look at the man and his history.”

Speaking specifically about Kano, Tinubu promised to consolidate the gains recorded in the agriculture sector.

2023 presidency: "Obi is my brother; why I will not campaign for Tinubu, Atiku, Kwankwaso" - Ngige opens up

Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, has said that major presidential candidates for the coming 2023 elections are his allies, which is why he cannot campaign for or against anyone of them.

Speaking in Anambra on Wednesday, January 4, Ngige urged Nigerians to look at the candidates and their manifestos and vote for who will make life better for them.

The former Anambra governor stated that the four frontline candidates, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso are good, adding that he has worked with them in one way or the other.

2023 election: Aregbesola attacks Tinubu? Truth finally revealed

The alleged attack on Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, by the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has been described as fake news.

The attack was described as the imaginative creation of jittery politicians who have set out to malign the minister and create disaffection between him and his former boss.

Sola Fasure, the minister's media adviser, disclosed this in a state titled: ‘Jittery Politicians Scared of Full Reconciliation’, on Wednesday, January 4.

Source: Legit.ng