Nigerians have been asked not just to vote rightly but to elect a competent leader in the forthcoming general elections

This call was made by the presidential flag bearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

While calling on the electorates to vote for him in 2023, Kwankwaso noted that the has good intentions for Nigerians

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has urged voters not to forget the maladministration of the country under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing journalists in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, Kwankwaso said APC and PDP presidential candidates were merely promising to continue with what their parties have done to Nigerians, Leadership reported.

He said Nigerians are living witnesses to the corruption and insecurity that ravaged the country under the PDP and APC administrations.

He urged the electorate to vote for him because he has a blueprint of bringing positive change in the country.

Kwankwaso said NNPP’s blueprint is for the development of the entire country, adding that it includes measures to end the security challenges facing the country.

He recalled that while he served as minister of defense, military forces were properly used in handling security challenges even in other countries.

“It’s shameful that the APC-led federal government has failed to tackle untrained bandits in the forest, upon the huge number of Military, Police, DSS and NSCDS and financial resources”, he added.

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has claimed that the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), are dead parties, saying the NNPP is the credible alternative in 2023.

Speaking weekend, during an interaction with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, chapter in Kaduna, Kwankwaso that the APC is worse than the PDP.

He said:

“APC has proven to be worse than PDP. They are dead parties and if anyone thinks they will change for good, such person is either deceiving himself or being mischievous."

Setback for Kwankwaso as NNPP deputy governorship candidate resigns, dumps party in northern state

Ahead of the 2023 general election, John Bahago, the deputy governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Niger state, resigned from the party and withdrew as its deputy governorship candidate.

Bahago's resignation was contained in a letter addressed to his Guni ward chairman dated Wednesday, December 14.

The former member of the Niger State House of Assembly thanked the party for its support to serve as a running mate to the party’s governorship candidate, Yahaya Ibrahim-Sokodeke.

