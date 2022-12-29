The internal crisis in the PDP has continued to influence the choice of major stakeholders in the opposition party

In the buildup of the 2023 general elections, a former Gombe lawmaker has decided to dump the PDP for the NNPP

Citing his reason for the recent move, Sani Dugge noted that it was a personal decision to join Kwankwaso's party

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

A former member of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Sani Dugge, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the opposition New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP)

Dugge, who represented Dukku South in the state Assembly, disclosed his defection in a letter dated December 25, 2022, addressed to the Waziri South PDP Chairman, The Punch reported.

Gombe lawmaker dumps Atiku, PDP, and joins a new party. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

Dugge gives reason for his recent move to NNPP

He said,

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

‘’I wish to notify you of the withdrawal of my membership (No. 3528) from today, December 25, 2022 from the party.”

Confirming his defection to our correspondent, Dugge said it was his personal decision to join the NNPP.

Three of the state lawmakers recently joined the NNPP, making the party to have equal members with the PDP in the Assembly.

Trouble for Tinubu, APC as Kwankwaso appoints Ganduje’s Ex-strong Men to lead NNPP Gov’ship campaign in Kano

In another development, at least two top former aides of Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, have been appointed into the campaign council of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for 2023 governorship election in Kano.

Those appointed into the campaign council of the NNPP in a list sighted by Daily Trust at the weekend include Ali Makoda, the immediate past Chief of Staff (CoS) to Ganduje, and Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, the suspended Chairman of the state’s Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Meanwhile, Rimingado was the candidate who contested for the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after he left the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng