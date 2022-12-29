The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the alleged meeting between the G5 Governors and the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in London, United Kingdom (UK).

The meeting where Tinubu allegedly lobbied the aggrieved governors for endorsement was reported to have taken place in London on Tuesday, December 27.

Battleline Is Drawn as PDP Reveals 2 Ways It Will Punish G5 Governors If They Endorse Tinubu or Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

However, the PDP said it was not aware of the governors' parley with Tinubu, noting that as far it was concerned, they (the G5 Governors) were in the UK on vacation, according to The Punch.

2023 presidency: PDP threatens to sanction G5 Governors

Meanwhile, the PDP has also reportedly threatened to punish the governors for any anti-party activities, stressing that it had the capacity to discipline the recalcitrant governors.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A member of the PDP National Working Committee, Timothy Osadalor, who commented on the governors’ reported alliance with Tinubu, said the party has what it takes to impose the necessary sanctions on the governors should they make real their threat of dumping the party’s presidential candidate.

Osadolor, who is the Deputy National Youth Leader of the party, further dared the governors to endorse their preferred candidate so the party could take appropriate steps against them.

His words:

“These governors know the party they belong to; they know what the party can do. Should they take this step they have been working on for a while now and the party will do what is necessary.

“We want to believe that they are in the United Kingdom for vacation and so reacting to speculations is not what we should be doing now."

What PDP will do to G5 Governors, PDP spokesman reveals

Also commenting, the PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba said the party would apply relevant provisions of its constitution when the need arose.

He said all PDP members, including the aggrieved governors, are aware of this.

“The PDP is a party of constitution, rules and procedures. We don’t react to speculations. In taking decisions, we look at our party constitution in relation to issues. Whatever happens, it is the constitution that will guide the action we will take.

“These governors are conversant with the PDP constitution having sworn to uphold it. If they take that action (endorse a rival presidential candidate), we will take a decision in line with the provisions of the constitution.

“They have contributed to the success of the party and they have also benefited immensely from the party. They should know that the provisions of the constitution are applicable to every member of the party.

“Reconciliation is not 100m dash but a marathon. We hope they will realize this and embrace the party for good,” Ologunagba was quoted as saying.

PDP presidential campaign council speaks

Also reacting, the Director of Strategic Communications, National Election Management Committee of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Dele Momodu, said there was nothing new in the governors’ threat to endorse a presidential candidate of their choice.

He, however, urged the Wike-led group to make good its promise to enable the election management committee to react appropriately.

“There is nothing new in this speculation. The party has done its best to resolve these issues all to no avail. So, what I can say now is that they should make their position official.

“We can’t continue like this. They have been issuing this threat since Governor Wike lost the primary election to Atiku Abubakar. As a party, we did our best to reconcile and forge a way forward. Atiku embraced the peace option but you can’t say the same of the other group.

“Talk of Iyorchia Ayu, the chairman of the party is an old story. Nobody is listening anymore. We are preparing for a major election and we are confident of victory. The PDP is too big to be distracted.

“We can’t respond to ‘ifs’. They should come up with their position on who they are supporting and then, we can address the issue. Let us wait for them and see what they come up with," Momodu said.

Two punishments PDP may unleash on G5 Governors, another PDP source reveals

Meanwhile, Thisday in its own report of the PDP crisis said the party is considering expelling members of the G5 Governors if they go ahead and announce their support for any presidential candidate other than Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The newspaper said a source who is a member of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council disclosed this on Wednesday, December 28.

He said another measure being considered by the leadership of the main opposition party was the dissolution of the party structures in the respective states of the G5 governors and the establishment of caretaker committees to run the affairs of the party in the five states.

The source noted that taking such action would also affect the political ambition of Seyi Makinde, who is seeking re-election as Oyo state governor as well as Okezie, Ortom and Ikpeazu, who are contesting for the Senatorial seats in their respective states.

“Dissolving the party structure will also affect their loyalists who are contesting for different positions under the PDP in Abia, Rivers, Oyo, Benue and Enugu,” the source added.

Source: Legit.ng