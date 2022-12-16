The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has lost one of its prominent members ahead of the 2023 general election

John Bahago, the party's deputy governorship candidate in Niger state, resigned from the party and withdrew as its running mate

The former NNPP chieftain did not state the reason for his decision and the party he is moving to next as Nigeria moves closer to the 2023 polls

Niger state - Ahead of the 2023 general election, John Bahago, the deputy governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Niger state, resigned from the party and withdrew as its deputy governorship candidate.

Bahago's resignation was contained in a letter addressed to his Guni ward chairman dated Wednesday, December 14, Daily Nigerian reported.

John Bahago, NNPP deputy governorship candidate in Niger state, resigned from the party ahead of 2023. Photo credit: Umar Aliyu Lakpini

The former member of the Niger State House of Assembly thanked the party for its support to serve as a running mate to the party’s governorship candidate, Yahaya Ibrahim-Sokodeke.

Bahago gave no reason for his decision to leave the NNPP ahead of the 2023 polls.

Source: Legit.ng