The presidential flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party has urged the electorates to vote out the APC and not support the PDP in the forthcoming elections

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, while speaking about his political journey so far, declares the NNPP is teh only credible alternative in 2023

In a chat with the Christian Association of Nigeria, Kwankwaso maintained the APC and the PDP have nothing good to offer Nigerians

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has claimed that the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), are dead parties, saying the NNPP is the credible alternative in 2023.

Speaking weekend, during an interaction with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, chapter in Kaduna, Kwankwaso that the APC is worse than the PDP, Vanguard reported.

Kwankwaso urged Nigerians to vote for NNPP in next year's election. Photo credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

He said:

“APC has proven to be worse than PDP. They are dead parties and if anyone thinks they will change for good, such person is either deceiving himself or being mischievous."

Kwankwaso urged Nigerians to vote for NNPP in 2023

He added:

“In the coming elections, voting should not be based on sentiments in the choice of who becomes the president. As a Muslim I supported former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Ebele Jonathan who are Christians to become president against Buhari.

“If there is any better candidate than me, I will support him in the interest of the country. If Nigerians make any mistake in the choice of leaders again in 2023, we should blame ourselves and nobody.”

Kwankwaso reveals what he will do if elected as president

Kwankwaso said, if elected president, he would rejig the security architecture and increase security personnel to address the security challenges bedeviling Nigeria, adding

”I will give education and employment a priority. I will come up with initiatives that will boost the economy.”

Source: Legit.ng