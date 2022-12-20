Earlier the Peoples Democratic Party held its presidential campaign rally in top southeast state, Anambra state

A few days after the event, the monarchs in the state revealed they did not endorse Atiku Abubakar, PDP flagbearer for president

They however noted that their meeting with the former vice president was just a mere coincidence with the usual monthly meeting of traditional rulers

Contrary to news making the rounds that traditional rulers in Anambra State were invited during Atiku's visit to hold endorsement meeting with the candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), fact has emerged that the monarchs did not endorse Atiku or any of the party's candidates for the coming elections.

Chairman of Anambra South traditional rulers council, and the traditional ruler of Isseke ancient kingdom in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state, HRH Igwe C.E Nnabuife, gave the clarification in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, on Monday, December 19.

Why the monarchs did not endorse Atiku for president

Nnabuife revealed that the meeting was not convened on the instance of the party or any of its candidates for the 2023 general elections.

He said,

"For the purpose of clarity, it is necessary to offer good explanation on the meeting of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, with Anambra monarchs during his visit to the state on Thursday, December 15.

"We did not convene the meeting on the instance of Atiku or Governor Charles Soludo or whoever. What happened was that Atiku's visit coincided with the usual monthly meeting of Anambra traditional rulers.

"We supposed to have our usual monthly meeting on Tuesday, December 13. Incidentally, we had to shift the meeting because of the national traditional rulers council meeting holding in Lagos same day, which some of our members attended. We had to shift the meeting to Thursday, December 15. So, when Atiku and his entourage came to Anambra State for their campaign rally, and demanded to see us, we told him to meet us at the venue of our meeting. That was exactly what happened."

More details emerge

Igwe Nnabuife clarified that though Anambra traditional rulers are non-partisan, yet, they wouldn't decline to welcome any politician that demands to see them. He also said that any politician that demands to see them must meet them at the venue of their meeting; so that it won't appear that they are out for any candidate or political party.

He said that traditional rulers, as custodians of culture and tradition, cannot get involved in partisan politics; even when socio-cultural organizations could do so.

