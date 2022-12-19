The flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar is currently in a meeting with Christian leaders in Kaduna state

Atiku was accompanied by some PDP bigwigs including his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state

Meanwhile, to further confirm this development, Okowa shared a video of their arrival in the state on his Facebook page on Monday, and Nigerians cannot keep calm

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has arrived in Kaduna state to meet with some Christian leaders.

Legit.ng gathered that the Wazirin Adama arrived in the Southern Kaduna community on Monday, December 19, 2022, in the company of his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state.

Atiku, Okowa and some PDP bigwigs are currently in a meeting with Christian Leaders in Kaduna state. Photo credit: Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa

Source: Facebook

Others who accompanied Atiku

Also with them are PDP stakeholders and party supporters. Though the presidential hopeful did not disclose the reason for meeting with the religious leaders, the meeting may not be unconnected with Atiku’s continued electioneering campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Okowa confirmed the development

Okowa made this known through a post he shared on his Facebook page, accompanied by a video.

He wrote:

"We just arrived in Kafanchan for a stakeholder meeting with Christian leaders from Southern Kaduna.

#AtikuInKaduna

#RecoverNigeria

#PowerToThePeople

Watch the video below;

