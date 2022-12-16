Igbo Town Unions in 19 Northern States Pledge To Work for Tinubu

The Igbo Town Union General Assembly operating in the 19 Northern States and the FCT Abuja have declared support for Tinubu

According to them, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) will be a good president for the country

Meanwhile, while pledging support for Tinubu, they also seek to meet the APC presidential candidate

In a move that will infuriate supporters of Peter Obi of Labour Party, the Igbo Town Union General Assembly operating in the 19 Northern States and the FCT Abuja has declared support for the candidacy of Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The union members pledged to work for the candidate of the APC to win the 2023 presidential election, Vanguard Newspaper reports.

Going further, the members also declared their intention to have a meeting with him in order to discuss burning issues that concern the Igbo living in the North.

The Igbo Town Union General Assembly declares support for Tinubu. Photo credit: Bola Tinubu

The group made the pledge when they visited the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma in Owerri on Thursday, December, 2022 at Government House.

Addressing the members, Governor Uzodimma commended them for their love of APC and reminded them that they made the right decision.

He reiterated his continued preaching for peace and unity of Nigeria.

