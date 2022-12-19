Ahead of the 2023 general election, the presidential campaign council (PCC) of APC is leaving no stone unturned

The came PCC came in defence of its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over an allegation about his real name

Meanwhile, the campaign team of Tinubu reiterated that the APC chieftain has been cleared from all allegations

FCT, Abuja - The Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has hit out at their counterpart of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following allegations on the actual name of the APC flagbearer.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, December 19, the APC PCC described the allegations made by Atiku and his cohorts as "dead allegations."

Political pundits and enthusiasts have tipped Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar as the two most favourite candidates to win the presidency in 2023. Photo: Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The PCC said Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains focused on winning the presidential polls in 2023 and will not be swayed by the desperate attempt by the opposition to pull him down.

The statement reads:

"We were not surprised that the desperate Atiku camp, faced with mounting setbacks in its campaign, will engage in another round of mudslinging after it failed to make any capital over its amplified allegation of drug dealing against our candidate.

"It is unfortunate that the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have chosen to revive a dead allegation, knowing that this election is again slipping away."

2023 presidency: Tinubu remains eligible and allegation free - APC PCC

Meanwhile, the APC presidential campaign council further reiterated that Tinubu remains eligible while noting that court rulings have affirmed him and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

"The Constitution of the Republic is obvious on the rights of a citizen to contest for president. Our candidate has fulfilled those conditions. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the impartial umpire, has affirmed that he is qualified to run.

"But the PDP and Atiku are utterly confused and in serious disarray and running around in circles like a barber's chair looking for what is not lost."

