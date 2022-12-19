2023 Elections: Al-Makura Visits Tinubu, Promises Support at Polls

Al-Makura has promised continuous loyalty and support for the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023

According to him, he had been sensitising the electorate to support and vote for the APC presidential candidate and his running mate

Meanwhile, he said the APC candidate has promised to ensure that every Nigerian enjoys his policies

Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has opened up on his recent visit to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former Nasarawa state governor said he has declared his loyalty and support for Tinubu's presidential ambition, Guardian Newspaper reports.

Al-Makura promises support for Tinubu.

He made this known while addressing reporters after the visit to Tinubu.

According to him, he visited the presidential candidate to register his firm loyalty and support for his mandate to contest for the position of president, PM News added.

He said.

“My teeming supporters across different backgrounds and I have been sensitising the electorate to support and vote Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

“Most of the campaign mega rallies have been organised in the cities. That is why my team is taking the campaign to the electorate at the grassroots.

“I support his campaign manifesto, which has captured plans to ensure that the grassroots enjoy dividends of democracy."

Going further, Al-Makura said Tinubu promised to ensure that every Nigerian enjoys his policies of inclusion towards the nation’s overall development.

