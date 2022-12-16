The Rivers state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council has called on Usman Alkali-Baba, the Inspector General of police to rescue the state from political thugs before it turned to the battlefield.

The PDP faction who are loyal to Atiku Abubakar, the party's presidential candidate, made the call following the growing events in the build-up to the 2023 election in the state, Leadership reported.

The group also condemned the attack by unknown gunmen on Rhino Owhokire, the youth leader of the state's PDP presidential campaign council.

Owhokire and his brother were attacked on Wednesday night, December 14 at Aluu in Ikwerre local government area.

In a statement on Friday, December 16, Abiye Sekibo, the director general of the PDP campaign management committee in the state called on the IGP, the Department of State Service (DSS) and other security agencies in the state to monitor closely, the unfolding events in the state.

The council also cited the attack on the residence of its chairman, Lee Maeba while lamenting that the state commissioner of police has dismissed the attack, claiming that it was staged by the senator himself.

Source: Legit.ng