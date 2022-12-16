Abia, Aba - The city of Aba in Abia state has been flooded with streams of women on the streets protesting against the federal government's refusal to release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

According to the pictures sighted on social media by Legit.ng on Friday, December 16, the women trooped out in numbers flying the banners and flag of IPOB as well as the pictures of Kanu.

On Thursday, October 13, a three-man panel of the appellate court dismissed the allegations of terrorism and treasonable felony against Kanu. Photo: @vanguardngrnews

Source: Twitter

Recall that Legit.ng reported that on Thursday, October 13, the Court of Appeal in Abuja, quashed the terrorism charge the Federal Government preferred against the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

A three-man panel of the appellate court dismissed the allegations of terrorism and treasonable felony against Kanu.

Some human rights activists have called on the federal government to immediately release the IPOB leader.

Contrastingly, the attorney-general of the federation, Abubakar Malami in reaction to the appellate court's judgment, said the appeal court only discharged Kanu and did not acquit him.

The chief law officer of the federation noted that the IPOB leader has other pre-rendition cases to answer.

Source: Legit.ng