The PDP presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, met with the Anambra state governor, Charles Soludo on Thursday

Atiku, while sharing pictures of the meeting on his social media page, said he and Soludo, the only governor of APGA, have something in common

The meeting is coming at a time Atiku and his strongest opponent, Bola Tinubu of APC, are making strategic moves ahead of the 2023 election

Awka, Anambra - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has taken a step ahead of his strongest opponent, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP candidate has strategically met with the governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, the leader of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), the second strongest opposition in Nigeria.

Atiku meets Soludo at government house in Awka Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar

Details, photos of Atiku meeting with Governor Soludo of Anambra

From the pictures shared on his Twitter page, Atiku and Soludo were seen smiling at each other at a time politicians are making strategic moves to win more people in their camps ahead of the 2023 election.

According to Atiku's tweet, the meeting of the politicians was held at the Anambra government house on Thursday, November 15.

Although the former vice president did not disclose many details about the meeting, he revealed that he and the Anambra governor shared a similar commitment.

His tweet reads in part:

"I admire his passion for developmental politics. It’s gladdening to note that we share a similar commitment to the promotion of good governance to better the lots of the common people."

Atiku and Tinubu have been adjudged to be the leading presidential candidates in the 2023 election and both have been making strategic moves to up their chances in the poll.

The meeting between Atiku and Soludo cannot be unconnected with the 2023 election, though the PDP candidate was billed to hold his rally in Anambra today.

