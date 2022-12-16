Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who will be serving as ad-hoc staff during the forthcoming 2023 general elections have been warned against electoral malpractices, Daily Trust reports.

The acting director-general of the NYSC, Charity Uba while on a working visit to the temporary Orientation Camp in Amada, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe state said any corps members found wanting will be made to face the law.

Corps members have been urged to stay away from electoral malpractices in the forthcoming elections. Photo: Legit.ng

Source: Original

Uba also noted that the NYSC at a Federal Government initiative has for years played a huge role in the conduct of elections in the country and cannot afford to fall short of its expectation during the 2023 elections.

She said having collaborated with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for many years, the NYSC will not spare any corps member involved in any form of electoral offence.

Uba also noted that such corps members would face the wrath of the law as stipulated in the 2022 Electoral Act.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She said:

“If you must participate in the electoral process, you are encouraged to remain neutral and apolitical. Do not involve yourself in politics; you are corps members and you have a duty to your country; you have to be careful.

“If you fall foul of the law, you will be treated as any other Nigerian. There is no cover for corps members; when you carry a ballot box for anybody; you will go straight to prison.”

Needed training for the 2023 election job

Focusing on ensuring that the corps members who would be participating in the election get the required training for the job, Uba debunked allegations that clinics in some camps in the country lacked medical supplies.

Her words:

"The welfare of all corps members across the country is always given high priority.

“Their feeding, health, and well-being is not negotiable; we collaborate with the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and I can tell you drug are always made available."

2023 election: INEC counts its losses as it reacts to attacks in top Nigerian states

The nation's electoral umpire is not happy with the continuous attacks on its facilities in top Nigerian states.

INEC chairman, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu who expressed worry over the development maintained that the attacks must stop.

While counting its loss, INEC noted that it is very important for the commission to relocate its offices in vulnerable areas ahead of the 2023 elections.

INEC drops date, venue, time, every Nigerian will start collecting their PVCs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier disclosed the date, time and venue Nigerians will start getting their Permanent voter's card (PVC).

This was disclosed in a video the commission shared on its Facebook page on Wednesday, December 7.

According to the video, Nigerians can also collect their PVCs on Saturdays and Sundays.

Source: Legit.ng